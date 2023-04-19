Sarasota school board rejects consultant company with ties to Christian conservative college

In a 3-2 vote that surprised many onlookers Tuesday, the Sarasota County school board rejected a motion to hire an independent education consultant company with ties to a Christian conservative college.

Dozens of parents, students and community members protested and then lined up to speak during the board's meeting. Of the nearly 80 speakers during public comment, most urged the board to vote "no" on a proposed contract with Vermilion Education.

Opponents of the contract were concerned about Vermilion only being about four months old and its connection to Hillsdale College, a conservative Christian school in Michigan.

"I've been a consultant," said Anne Harrison, a Sarasota County resident who protested before the meeting. "What's really critical is that a consultant goes in objectively and listens to all the voices and really recognizes the diversity in any school community. This [company] seems on the surface to have an agenda."

"We are an A-rated system. There's no need to get Vermilion here in town to oversee our school district," added Jose Irizarry, who also protested against the motion.

Those against Vermillion showed up at the school board meeting with signs against the company.

Supporters, including board chair Bridget Ziegler, who proposed the contract, believed Vermilion would be able to review the district's policies and curriculum to make sure they were in compliance with new state education laws.

During the discussion, some board members voiced concerns that the potential contract would have been too overreaching, while one board member, Tom Edwards, felt blindsided by the proposal and wanted more information.