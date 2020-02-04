Sarasota schools will not admit wrongdoing despite settlement with employee who alleged harassment

The sexual harassment scandal at Sarasota County Schools seems to have come to a close.

The school board approved a settlement for the woman who says a former supervisor sent her inappropriate messages and then the former superintendent tried to cover it up.

An outside investigator substantiated her claims of harassment by former COO Jeff Maultsby. It also said superintendent Todd Bowden, who was fired, did not react properly. Investigators also found Maultsby threatened her to not say anything.

Meanwhile, Cheraina Bonner teared up after the settlement was approved Tuesday night, saying it was a "bittersweet moment" for her.

There will be no official admission of wrongdoing on the part of the school board.

Bonner says she is still isolated at work, but part of the settlement is that she will keep her job.

"I am a victim. I understand abuse victims now. I used to say, 'Why don't you leave? Why don't you get out?' I would never say that again," Bonner said.

Her lawyer, Sara Blackwell says her client turned down more money and a promotion to show that this was never about either of those things.

She will receive $400,000, while Blackwell will receive $75,000.

"I appear strong. Deep down inside I am dying," Bonner said. "I have those moments where I break down. I go home to my kids and I am like, 'I want to stab myself.'"