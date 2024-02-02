Crowley Museum transports visitors back to 'pioneer days' with Myakka River Rendezvous

Music filled the air as camp fires crackled and participants at Crowley Museum and Nature Center were transported back in time as far back as 1650 to the 1880s.

"There’s always something going on. Musicians, craftsman, you can learn everything. Chopping wood, starting a fire," said Josie Preston, a Dunnellon resident.

Preston has set up camp for the next week at the Myakka River Rendezvous. It's a meet-up where participants travel back to the pioneer days.

READ: On sea & land, Mote Marine partners to form 'small farm incubator'

It’s being hosted by Crowley Museum and Nature Center in Old Miakka in Sarasota County.

"The Myakka River Rendezvous is an educational, hands-on and immersive experience in living history," said Dixie Resnick, the CEO of Crowley.

The rendezvous serves as a real life history lesson for not only those who participate, but for those who visit as well.

"This is something we teach year round, Florida’s natural and cultural history, so being able to host a rendezvous with so many people that are such a wealth of knowledge and have so many things they can share, it already adds to the wonderful experience that Crowley is," said Resnick.

MORE: Sarasota solid waste worker inspires others after losing both legs

From blacksmiths to butter making, tanning and even learning to throw knives and archery, it’s a step back in time.

"If you like living history and old-time stuff, this is the place to be because of the history," said John Affonso, a rendezvous participant.

History will be relived as those involved work to support the Crowley Museum and give a real life lesson.

"You forget your history, you are going to repeat it. Here we are actually living the time period," said Affonso.

The Myakka River Rendezvous is open to the public on Saturday, February 3, and Sunday, February 4, as well as February 10. It costs $10 for adults and $5 for children. Live music will be held from 12-2 p.m.