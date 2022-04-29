Sarasota's first Hispanic chief of police sworn into office

With his left hand on his family's Bible, his wife at his side, and his parents and daughters watching, Rex Troche was sworn in as Sarasota's newest police chief Thursday.

"This is a family for me. I was brought into this," he said.

Chief Troche's parents immigrated from Puerto Rico at an early age. He watched his father, serve as an officer for the City of Chicago. He witnessed his dad make an impact on the community.

Chief Troche is doing the same as the city's first Hispanic chief.

"It's an amazing thing to be the first Hispanic [chief], it’s a great responsibility for me and I’m just honored to be in this position," said Troche.

City Manager Marlon Brown did not interview anyone else for the job. He said Troche met his and the community's qualifications.

"My philosophy is to always promote from within if we have that talent and Chief Troche just checked all of the boxes that the community saw that they wanted in a chief," said Brown.

Chief Troche believes in connecting with the community and involving those who don't interact with law enforcement. He wants to make sure all communities are represented.

"We want to be a reflection of our community because I believe everybody should have a place at the table, everybody should have some input on what we do," said Chief Troche.

After a string of shootings and homicides, Chief Troche has already made positive changes.

"I've gone into those neighborhoods after those events occurred. I’ve gone door to door and talked to the families. It’s important for me to be on the ground level," he said.

His time as chief is just beginning.

"I love the diversity that we have here. And so that’s why I’m honored to be the chief of police," said Chief Troche.