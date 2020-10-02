Scary Steak tacos recipe

Scary Steak Tacos

Ingredients:

1 pound skirt steak

Taco toppings:

1/2 cup - green peppers - chopped

1/2 cup - tomatoes - chopped (or salsa - to taste)

1/2 cup - red onions - chopped

1/4 cup - cilantro - chopped

1/2 cup - sour cream

1 clove garlic

6 to 8, six-inch wheat or flour tortillas



Quick Marinade Recipe:

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup chopped green onion

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tsp ground pepper

1 tsp granulated sugar (secret ingredient)

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes



Directions:

Score the meat across the grain to prepare for the marinade

Mix all ingredients together and marinate for at least 20 minutes before cooking

Grilling instructions:

Cook on high heat for 2-3 minutes per side (watch for the color change), flipping only once.

Do not overcrowd the grill



SIDES

Creepy Corn on the Cob:

Two whole sweet corn still on the cob

Cut in half

Cooking directions:

Using high heat, place corn on the corn directly on the grill.

Once chard marks appear, rotate corn for consistency.

Glaze with butter, remove and serve. (Serves 4)



Wicked White Rice:

2 cups white rice (traditionally prepared)

1/4 cup cilantro

Herb butter - 1/2 cup

Whole freshly squeezed lime or lemon (to taste)

Once rice is fully cooked, stir in cilantro, butter and squeeze fresh lemon or lime over top

(Serves 4)

