More than 200 school bus drivers needed in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County Public Schools is trying to fill more than 200 school bus driver positions.

About half of those vacancies are in Riverview.

"This is a heavily populated area, as you know, it’s growing tremendously, probably more than any other section of Hillsborough County, and so we wanted to place emphasis in this area," said Corey Norris, the safety and training manager for the HCPS transportation department.

According to HCPS, here are the upcoming job fair dates, times, and venues:

Wednesday, January 24 from 5-7 p.m. – HCPS Instructional Support Center, 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa

Saturday, February 3 from 8 a.m. - noon – HCPS Transportation Office, 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa

Thursday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. – Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672 in Riverview

As more job fairs are scheduled, they will be listed at hillsboroughschools.org/drive.

Hillsborough County Public Schools encourages all interested candidates to attend an upcoming job fair for on-the-spot interviews. Requirements for prospective bus driver applicants include the following:

Must be 21 years of age

At least five years of driving experience

Possess a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit or a valid CDL license

Criminal background check required

All bus drivers are subject to random alcohol and drug testing

Opportunities and benefits for the position include: