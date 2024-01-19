More than 200 school bus drivers needed in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County Public Schools is trying to fill more than 200 school bus driver positions.
About half of those vacancies are in Riverview.
"This is a heavily populated area, as you know, it’s growing tremendously, probably more than any other section of Hillsborough County, and so we wanted to place emphasis in this area," said Corey Norris, the safety and training manager for the HCPS transportation department.
According to HCPS, here are the upcoming job fair dates, times, and venues:
- Wednesday, January 24 from 5-7 p.m. – HCPS Instructional Support Center, 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa
- Saturday, February 3 from 8 a.m. - noon – HCPS Transportation Office, 9455 Harney Road in Thonotosassa
- Thursday, February 8 from 4-7 p.m. – Sumner High School, 10650 County Road 672 in Riverview
As more job fairs are scheduled, they will be listed at hillsboroughschools.org/drive.
Hillsborough County Public Schools encourages all interested candidates to attend an upcoming job fair for on-the-spot interviews. Requirements for prospective bus driver applicants include the following:
- Must be 21 years of age
- At least five years of driving experience
- Possess a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) permit or a valid CDL license
- Criminal background check required
- All bus drivers are subject to random alcohol and drug testing
Opportunities and benefits for the position include:
- Flexible schedules
- Full benefits
- $18.65 per hour starting pay for bus drivers
- Paid training
- Paid holidays, sick time and time off
- School calendar vacation schedule
- Optional summers off