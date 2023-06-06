Manatee County teacher hit and killed by car in St. Pete crosswalk: Police

A Freedom Elementary School teacher died after he was hit by a car in St. Petersburg over the weekend, according to officials.

Jeffrey Wilson, a physical education teacher at the Manatee County school, was hit along with his wife, Ariane, who is also a kindergarten teacher at the school, the Manatee County School District said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they were crossing 3rd Street North in a crosswalk at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to officers, a driver was trying to turn into the intersection when they hit both pedestrians.

They were both taken to the hospital, where Wilson passed away due to his injuries, according to police. His wife suffered minor injuries in the crash, and Manatee County school officials said she has since been released from the hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities.

The Manatee County School District released the following statement:

"The School District of Manatee County mourns the loss of Freedom Elementary School Physical Education Teacher Jeffrey Wilson. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the Wilson family and the Freedom Elementary School community."