Scooters return to downtown Tampa after two-month absence during coronavirus pandemic

Scooters are back on the streets of Tampa after being removed on May 31, when the city decided the rideshare program was too risky for the public as COVID-19 cases soared.

A city spokesperson said bringing the scooters back is "part of an outdoor activity" and therefore "proven safe."

Many riders said they feel even more comfortable on a scooter than getting into a car amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"With like an Uber or something, you get into someone else's car, you don't know how they clean it, you don't know the person that's driving, so yeah I feel like this is definitely safer," said Tre Gabbard.

Scooter companies plan to add to their fleet in Tampa, but city leaders need to approve it first, according to a city spokesperson.