Scooters return to downtown Tampa after two-month absence during coronavirus pandemic
TAMPA, Fla. - Scooters are back on the streets of Tampa after being removed on May 31, when the city decided the rideshare program was too risky for the public as COVID-19 cases soared.
A city spokesperson said bringing the scooters back is "part of an outdoor activity" and therefore "proven safe."
Many riders said they feel even more comfortable on a scooter than getting into a car amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"With like an Uber or something, you get into someone else's car, you don't know how they clean it, you don't know the person that's driving, so yeah I feel like this is definitely safer," said Tre Gabbard.
Scooter companies plan to add to their fleet in Tampa, but city leaders need to approve it first, according to a city spokesperson.