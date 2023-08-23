SCSO: Housekeeper arrested after stealing several items including jewelry from Sarasota home

article

A Sarasota housekeeper has been arrested after several items of men's and women's jewelry were reported missing from a resident's home.

Police say the items were reported missing after the housekeeper, Stephanie Lynn Jacques, was left unattended at the residence.

A review of pawn shop databases showed a connection between the transactions and Jacques, police said.

According to police, the resident was able to identify the items.

Other pawned items were connected to other reports of theft in the area, police said.

Jacques was arrested and taken into custody by SCSO on August 11.

She is facing eight felony charges, including dealing in stolen property, false ownership and grand theft, according to authorities.