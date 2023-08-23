Deputies arrest 18-year-old for shooting, killing man in Pasco County

article

An 18-year-old was arrested after a man was fatally shot on Aug. 18 in the Laredo Dr. area of Bayonet Point, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say that they suspect the shooting was the result of an argument.

According to an update released on Wednesday, deputies arrested 18-year-old Tyler Lesher for homicide.

Lesher was also arrested for delinquent in possession of a firearm because he had been previously arrested for battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony, in Oct. 2022.