SCSO: Tip from cell phone repair store leads to arrest of 76-year-old Sarasota man for child pornography 

article

Richard Sundstrom, 76, is behind bars on 37 counts of felony child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said employees at a cell phone repair store alerted them to Sundstrom after discovering nude images of children on a phone Sundstrom brought to the store.

During an interview, Sundstrom admitted to downloading and viewing the photos, detectives said.

Sundstrom will remain in custody without bond while the investigation continues.