SCSO: Tip from cell phone repair store leads to arrest of 76-year-old Sarasota man for child pornography 

Sarasota County
Courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

SARASOTA, Fla. - Richard Sundstrom, 76, is behind bars on 37 counts of felony child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said employees at a cell phone repair store alerted them to Sundstrom after discovering nude images of children on a phone Sundstrom brought to the store.

During an interview, Sundstrom admitted to downloading and viewing the photos, detectives said. 

Sundstrom will remain in custody without bond while the investigation continues. 