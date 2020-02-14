SCSO: Tip from cell phone repair store leads to arrest of 76-year-old Sarasota man for child pornography
SARASOTA, Fla. - Richard Sundstrom, 76, is behind bars on 37 counts of felony child pornography, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives said employees at a cell phone repair store alerted them to Sundstrom after discovering nude images of children on a phone Sundstrom brought to the store.
During an interview, Sundstrom admitted to downloading and viewing the photos, detectives said.
Sundstrom will remain in custody without bond while the investigation continues.