Sea turtle hatchings on the rise as dune loss, human disruption raise concerns on Anna Maria Island

The Brief Sea turtle hatchings are now outpacing nestings on Anna Maria Island as nesting season hits its peak. Advocates say dune loss and human interference are creating hazards for hatchlings. People are urged not to touch nests, shine lights, or interfere with turtles or hatchlings.



Anna Maria Island is entering the peak of sea turtle nesting season, with hatchlings now emerging from nests across local beaches.

By the numbers:

According to the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, more than 500 nests have already been recorded this year — not quite a record, but still higher than 2023.

Kristen Mazzarella, Executive Director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, says the season has been productive despite some growing concerns.

"We've had a pretty cool season, but we've had a high number of nesting turtles come up. It's not going to break the record from last year, but it’s still higher than 2023," Mazzarella said.

Courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch.

Why you should care:

While the nesting numbers are promising, Mazzarella warns the lack of protective sand dunes — many of which were washed away during hurricanes — is forcing turtles to lay eggs in unusual and unsafe places like construction zones and beach access paths.

Turtle Watch has placed silt screens in some of these areas to help guide hatchlings away from roads and buildings. Still, human behavior is proving just as disruptive.

PREVIOUS: Sea turtle patrols begin on Anna Maria Island ahead of nesting season

What they're saying:

Advocates are noticing people getting too close to nests, digging into them, or taking flash photos of turtles at night — all of which can endanger the animals.

"Quite often we find little footprints or handprints inside the nesting area," Mazzarella said. "In addition to that, it’s just people shining lights on turtles, taking photographs at night."

These behaviors can disorient hatchlings, leading them away from the ocean and into danger.

"If you see a nest, give it some room," she added. "Don’t place things on it or touch anything inside the area. That’s basically us posting off an area saying: this is closed and this is a protected area."

Courtesy: Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch.

What you can do:

If you see a turtle in distress or a hatchling struggling, contact the Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch immediately at 941-301-8434.

You can also help by:

Avoiding bright lights or flash photography at night

Respecting posted signs around nests

Not digging or disturbing sand near marked nests

The Source: This reporting is based on an interview with Kristen Mazzarella, Executive Director of Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch, and direct field observations shared by the organization. The Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch monitors nesting activity and protects local sea turtles throughout the season.