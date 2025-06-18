Search for girl who disappeared while swimming at a Florida beach to end

The Brief First responders said they are ending the active search for Trinity Eslinger on Wednesday night. Eslinger was last seen in the water at a Destin, Florida beach last Thursday around 7:30 p.m. Since she vanished, multiple state and local agencies, along with volunteer organizations, have worked tirelessly in a coordinated search effort by air, sea, and land but did not find Eslinger.



Nearly one week after a 10-year-old girl disappeared while swimming at a beach in the Florida panhandle, first responders announced they would be ending their active search for Trinity Eslinger at the end of the day on Wednesday.

The backstory:

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Eslinger disappeared on June 12 around 7:30 p.m. She was last seen in the water between Osteen Beach and Norriego Point in Destin.

Since she vanished, multiple state and local agencies, along with volunteer organizations, have worked tirelessly in a coordinated search effort by air, sea, and land but did not find Eslinger.

The sheriff’s office noted that while it is beginning the process of scaling back dedicated resources, deputies will continue to patrol the area as part of regular operations.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are heavy, and this is not the outcome anyone hoped for," said Sheriff Eric Aden. "We are deeply grateful to every agency, volunteer, and community member who gave their all in this search. Our thoughts and prayers are with Trinity’s family during this unimaginable time."

In a post on social media, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wrote, "While we will never stop hoping to bring Trinity home, we are now beginning the process of scaling back dedicated resources. Deputies will continue to patrol the area as part of regular operations.

It is our sincere and heartfelt hope that Trinity is found and returned to her loved ones. We know this continues to be an incredibly difficult time for her family and the entire community. Please keep Trinity and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

We are profoundly thankful to all the agencies and volunteers who supported the search. The operation spanned approximately 250 square miles—covering the south end of Choctawhatchee Bay, the East Pass, and stretching miles into the Gulf. Assets included marine vessels, aerial resources, dive teams, and ground crews working in unified coordination. More than forty dives were conducted over the course of the search.

We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the following organizations for their contributions: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), United States Coast Guard (USCG), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Florida Helicopter Patrol, Destin Fire Department, North Bay Fire Department and the United Cajun Navy."

