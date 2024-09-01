The search for a missing 18 year old on Lake McLeod will continue overnight

Multiple agencies are at Lake McLeod searching for 18-year-old Aaron Tillman of Eagle Lake. He disappeared underwater while kayaking.

The first call came in as a possible drowning around 3pm today and the first units arrived 5 minutes later, according to Polk County Fire Rescue.

Florida Fish and Wildlife, Polk County Fire Rescue and Winter Haven Public Safety Department all responded to the scene. Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently leading the search.

The victim has been identified as Aaron Tillman of Eagle Lake, a student at Ambassadors Christian Academy of Winter Haven, and a member of the football and wrestling teams.

PCSO detectives were told that Tillman and a 19-year-old woman were kayaking approximately 150 yards from shore, in 12 -15 feet deep water.

According to detectives, neither Tillman nor the woman were wearing life jackets. Family members told detectives that Tillman would not swim, and had never before been on a kayak. The woman told deputies that she jumped into the water from the kayak to swim, but when she resurfaced she saw Tillman struggling to stay above the water. She said she did not know if he fell in or intentionally got into the water.

Despite the efforts of the woman and a nearby witness who went into the water to help, Tillman never resurfaced.

The investigation and the search are ongoing. Check back for updates.