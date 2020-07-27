Search planned Tuesday near Bay Pines VA for mother, daughter missing 5 days

Angela and Alexis Jolley were last seen in their home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:30 p.m.

Friends and family have conducted two organized searches and some people have used their free time to look for the mother and daughter.

"The park and the boat ramp by the VA, Bay Pines, like the Madeira Beach area, um, any dog parks along the way," said Desiree Cook, Alexis's sister. "The parking lot of Walmart, Target, anything, everywhere basically that they can think of."

The St. Petersburg Police Department says both of their phones were left in the home but their two small, white dogs and Angela's dark blue 2018 Toyota Camry are nowhere to be found.

"What is this going to be? Day 10? day 12? I can't imagine how our family is going to keep going if we don't get answers soon," Cook said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department says this is an active investigation.

There is another organized search scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 near the Texas Roadhouse and Walmart in Bay Pines. There is also a prayer circle scheduled Tuesday evening on the football field of Keswick Christian School.