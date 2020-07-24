St. Petersburg police searching for missing mother and daughter

article

St. Petersburg police are searching for Angela and Alexis Jolley. The mother and daughter were last seen at 11:30 p.m. on July 22 at their St. Petersburg home.

Family members say it is highly unusual for them to disappear without letting anyone know. Alexis did not show up to work and their phones were found at their residence.

The women could be in Angela’s black 2018 Toyota Camry.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or you can text the keyword "SPPD" and your anonymous tip to 847-411 (Tip-411.)

