Search underway after officers were shot at multiple times, Tampa police say

article

A search is underway for a suspect who shot at officers with the Tampa Police Department multiple time in East Tampa, the agency said.

TPD officials said the officers were in an undercover police car in front of a home on North 54th Street and East 30th Avenue.

No officers were injured in the shooting, but Tampa police did say the undercover car sustained some damages.

The search for the shooting suspect is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.