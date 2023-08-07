Suspect accused of seriously injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run crash arrested: Tampa police

article

The suspected hit-and-run driver accused of taking off after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in Tampa has been found, police said.

The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a hit-and-run crash.

READ: Former Pinellas pastor accused of running retail theft ring to sell $1.4 million of stolen goods on eBay

The man who was hit was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with significant injuries, but investigators said he is expected to survive.

The suspected driver was identified as 37-year-old Samuel Gavin Leppert, and Tampa police said charges are now pending against him.

Westbound Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Gomez Avenue were closed while authorities continued to investigate the hit-and-run crash, but TPD said they have since reopened.