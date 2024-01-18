Tampa murder suspect accused of shooting at officers after killing 1, injuring 2 has violent criminal history

Tampa murder suspect Michael Banks will make his first appearance before a Hillsborough County judge on Thursday afternoon following his arrest on Wednesday.

Banks is accused of fatally shooting one woman, shooting, and injuring two other females, one of which is a juvenile, and then firing at responding law enforcement officers.

Tampa police say they arrived to a violent scene after receiving a 911 call about a shooting inside a home at 23rd Street and Linebaugh Avenue.

"We saw two victims of a shooting running outside the residence screaming for help," recounted Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. "Shortly after that, the suspect began to fire at our officers. Our officers were left with no choice but to return fire."

Police investigating fatal shooting on 23rd St. in Tampa.

Police were eventually able to take the 42-year-old into custody.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Inside the home, police say they discovered the body of a woman who had been shot to death.

Police have not identified the victims but say Banks knew all three.

Crime scene tape surrounds a home where police say a man shot and killed one woman and injured two others before firing at officers.

The two survivors are described as a woman and a female juvenile. TPD says they are expected to survive their injuries.

Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez says Banks has a lengthy and violent criminal history that includes at least two stints in jail.

In 2006, he received a one-year sentence for battery of a pregnant woman. Then in 2010, he was sentenced to five years in prison after he attacked a person over the age of 65.

Banks is now facing a premeditated murder charge and multiple counts of attempted murder, including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. He’s also facing a charge of a felon possession of a firearm.