Search underway for vehicle caught on camera leaving hit-and-run that killed St. Pete veteran

The St. Petersburg Police Department has released a video that possibly shows the vehicle that hit and killed a Navy veteran and then took off.

The deadly crash happened Sunday evening on 5th Avenue North. 79-year-old Marcelo Benedicto was crossing the road using a wheelchair when he was hit.

Benedicto's family said the fiercely independent former Navy man was making a grocery run at the time. He had recently finished chemotherapy and his family said he was in the process of recovering.

The video released by police only shows a glimpse of the possible vehicle responsible for Benedicto's death.

In a social media post, SPPD said described the vehicle as an "older white sedan."

Advertisement

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of 5th Ave. North. Anyone who was in the area, may know anything about the crash, or may have another video possibly showing the vehicle is asked to contact St. Pete PD at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD along with the information to TIP-411 (847-411).