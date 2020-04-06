SeaWorld CEO resigns after just months on the job

article

SeaWorld CEO Serge Rivera has resigned from his position after just five months on the job, the park announced on Monday morning.

In a news release, SeaWorld said that Rivera has resigned. The Orando Sentinel reported that a disagreement with the board’s decision-making is the reason for his departure.

This decision also comes just a little over a week after SeaWorld announced that they will or already have temporarily furloughed over 90 percent of its current employees. SeaWorld said that company executives also took 20 percent pay cuts.

SeaWorld's chief financial officer, Marc Swanson, will reportedly step in as the interim CEO. He said that “This is a unique and extraordinary period for our Company, our industry, and the world. We have a long tenured and experienced leadership team that is focused on managing this business through this difficult time, resuming operations and welcoming our valued Ambassadors and guests back as soon as possible.”

Rivera made a reported $600,000 plus stock options as the CEO of SeaWorld.

