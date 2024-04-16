Sebastian Police Department volunteer arrested on child porn charges

A volunteer with the Sebastian Police Department was busted on child porn charges.

On Tuesday morning, detectives from both the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and the Sebastian Police Department, took Arnold Flannery, 75, into custody from his home on Limerick Court, in Sebastian.

Flannery is facing several charges of possession of child pornography.

"The safety and well-being of our community's children are of the utmost importance. The behavior alleged in this case is abhorrent and will not be tolerated by anyone, regardless of their position. Our thoughts are with the victims, and we are committed to ensuring justice is served," said Sebastian Police Chief Danial Acosta.

Flannery is in custody pending further legal proceedings.

