Sebring man fatally shoots bear and her cub, FWC says

A Sebring man will face a Highlands County judge after he was cited by state wildlife officials for shooting and killing a mother bear and cub, according to authorities.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, 43-year-old John Falango woke up around 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 26. Officers said he took his dog for a walk and used a golf cart. When he returned to his home within the Sun ‘n Lake community, he noticed four bears in his front yard.

"The bears were startled by Falango and his barking dog and ran up the tree," according to Falango's citation.

Officers said Falango drove through the front yard, reversed his golf cart into the garage, and went inside the home. He retrieved a pistol from his bedroom and went back outside.

"He shined his flashlight into the tree and saw bears were still in the tree," officials wrote in his citation. "One of the smaller bears was making hissing noises and waving its arms from being one of the branches and it was at that point that Falango decided to shoot into the tree at the bears."

At least one of the bullets struck the smaller bear, causing it to fall from the tree, FWC reports.

"He shot at least one more time at the cub once it fell to the ground," Falango's citation read in part.

After, Falango dialed 911. The other three bears eventually climbed down from the tree. The cub died under the tree and the adult female bear traveled about 100 feet away where she eventually died from the injuries caused by a bullet.

One uninjured cub was trapped at the scene and taken to a "more suitable habitat," officials said in a news release.

"Based on the size and overall health of the cub, FWC biologists determined that it met the criteria for release without any additional human intervention," according to FWC's news release. "One additional cub was seen in the immediate area but trapping efforts were unsuccessful and this cub was not relocated."

Eight shots were fired, investigators concluded, with at least two bullets striking and killing two of the four bears.

Falango received a citation on Nov. 11, based on court records. He is facing charges of unlawful taking of bear during closed season, taking or attempting to take a black bear without authorization or permit, and taking or attempting to take a bear by illegal method.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Highlands County courthouse.