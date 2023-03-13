Sebring teen fatally shot after playing basketball at church, police say

Sebring police are searching for the shooter who killed a 17-year-old Friday night.

The deadly shooting occurred Friday around 9 p.m. in the Washington Heights Community on Grand Avenue. According to Sebring police, the teen was riding his bicycle when he was shot.

They said it appears the victim, – who was not publicly identified by police – was playing basketball at the Bountiful Blessing Church and was heading home at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sebring Police Department at 863-471-5107.