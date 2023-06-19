Second case of malaria confirmed in Sarasota, Manatee area: Health officials

article

Health officials in Sarasota and Manatee counties confirmed its second case of malaria in more than three weeks.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota and Manatee issued a mosquito-borne illness alert for both counties after the most recent case was confirmed.

The first patient with a case of malaria, which was first reported by the DOH on May 26, has since been treated and recovered from the illness. The second patient is currently being treated, according to the department.

Both cases were identified as the "P. vivax" species of malaria, which is not as fatal as other species, according to health officials.

Residents are being urge to take precautions, including wearing long sleeved shirts and pants, applying bug spray and avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, especially at sunrise and sunset.

DOH officials said they are working closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying is being conducted in the areas to help mitigate further transmissions.

Manatee and Sarasota health officials said malaria is not transmitted from person to person, and only infected Anopheles mosquitoes can transmit malaria to humans. Anyone with symptoms such as fever, hills, sweats, nausea, vomiting and headaches should get immediate medical attention.