Second Pasco County resident dies from COVID-19

A 67-year old Pasco County resident died from COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

This is the second person in Pasco County to die from the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, the Pasco County Health expressed their condolences to the person’s friends and family.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

