Second suspect arrested in game room shooting at Tampa apartment complex: Police

Another teen was arrested Monday in the game room shooting at a Tampa apartment complex, police said.

Jason Newson, 18, was arrested in Apollo Beach more than a week after the shooting that left two other teens injured at the West River Boulevard apartment complex on June 15, the Tampa Police Department said. The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The 18-year-old suspect was with seven other teen in the apartment complex's game room when he pulled out an AR-style rifle from inside his pants, according to officers. As another group came inside the game room, Newson pointed the gun toward the door and fired one round, investigators said.

According to Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw, it does not appear as though the second group that entered the game room returned fire.

The other 15-year-old, who was arrested back on June 17, also fired his gun at the group coming into the game room, TPD said. The first teen suspect is not named due to his age.

Newson was identified as the second suspect and arrested on multiple charges, including attempted murder, according to the police department. He was taken to the Orient Road Jail after his arrest.

This case is just the latest in a string of teen on teen shootings in Tampa. In many instances, they're stealing guns from unlocked cars, and then using them on each other. So far this year, about 100 guns have been stolen that way in Tampa alone.