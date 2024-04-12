Second teen turns himself in after shooting near Armature Works that left 4 injured

The second person believed to be involved in the shooting near Armature Works that injured four people earlier this week has been arrested after turning himself in.

The Tampa Police Department said they arrested Jaimartez Young, 19, three days after the shooting in one of Tampa's most popular spots. He's charged with attempted murder in the first-degree premeditated discharge, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in public.

Booking photo for Jaimartez Young. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also arrested Gabriel Catuy, 17, the day after the shooting on attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

Officials said two groups of teenagers got into an argument Tuesday afternoon outside Stone's Throw Restaurant near Armature Works in Tampa. But, that argument quickly escalated into gunfire.

Pictured: Jaimartez Young with family.

RELATED: Pregnant mother out with family among those injured in shooting near Armature Works

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Ola Avenue just after 4 p.m. to find three victims with gunshot wounds. According to TPD, both groups of teens took off after the shooting, and one of the teens went to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in his leg.

Among the victims in Tuesday's shooting was a pregnant 28-year-old mother, Jenny Brown, who was out with her family when the gun shots rang out. Her husband told FOX 13 that she is recovering in the hospital from surgery after she was shot in both legs. He said their unborn baby was unharmed in the shooting.

The other victims injured in the shooting included a 47-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and a 36-year-old woman who was grazed by a bullet, authorities said.

PREVIOUS: Teen arrested in shooting near Armature Works, investigators searching for other teen involved

The police department has not confirmed whether the guns used in the shooting were stolen.

Armature Works released the following statement after the shooting:

"First and foremost, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response and ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of our community. We want to reassure you that yesterday’s incident was isolated in nature. Your safety remains our utmost priority, and we are committed to maintaining Armature Works as one of the best places in Tampa Bay to gather with friends and family."

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS: