See Tampa Bay from a new perspective with guided kayak tours

It's still hot outside in Tampa Bay, but you can feel a slight change in weather is on the way.

No matter what the temperature, the waters in and around Pinellas County are ready to be explored.

Wandering Adventures kayak tours is ready to help you paddle through the mangroves and out into open waters from the shores of St. Petersburg.

The company is a full-service rental business that brings the gear to you and helps you get on the water. It also provides guided tours to several locations, including group trips and at sunset.

All-girl overnight camping trips are also available on Shell Key, or you can marvel at the glowing water on their bioluminescence tours during season.

For more information, visit facebook.com/WanderingAdventuresllc or email wanderingadventuresllc@gmail.com.