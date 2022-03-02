‘Seed Library’ in Dunedin offers free opportunities to develop your green thumb

article

The Dunedin Community Garden isn't just a place to watch your vegetables and flowers grow -- it's an escape.

"A lot of people come here just to enjoy the garden even if they don't have a garden bed here," said Elizabeth Faubert, who oversees the garden.

The garden beds have become so coveted there's been a waiting list.

"When COVID came and the pandemic hit we had even more interest in people wanting to have a garden bed, learn how to grow their own food. It really started people thinking, ‘Where does my food come from and how can I grow my own?’" said Faubert.

The Community Garden works in conjunction with the seed library offered by the Dunedin Library just down the road.

Seeds can be checked out -- just like a book.

"Often people will visit and wonder what's over here and when we do say there's seeds you can check them out, obviously we don't want you to return them. There's no need for that, but we want them to get out there and plant. Our seeds are donated to us from different seed companies and different organizations. So we'll put out what is the best thing to plant during our central Florida gardening seasons," said library director Phyllis Gorsche.

And the library offers other gardening resources.

"We have books for kids, teens and adults all about gardening. We have educational programs. Our Dunedin Garden Club always has guest speakers," said Gorsche.

Those using the seed library along with the Dunedin Community Garden are also growing connections.

"They share a lot of ideas about things they're using, how much they're watering and also sharing the use of the seed library at the library," said Faubert.

"It's a great way to encourage gardening. To get out there and plant," said Gorsche.

Advertisement

For more information about the seed library at the Dunedin Library, click here.

For more information about the Dunedin Community Garden, head over to the city's website.

You can find more information about the New Port Richey Publix Library Seed Exchange through their website.