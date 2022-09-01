Seeds of Faith Community Garden helps provide fresh produce for families in need

The prices for food have gone up dramatically, causing many families across the Bay Area to struggle. A community garden in Brandon is aimed at providing fresh produce for families in need.

Seeds of Faith Community Garden started at Bay Life Church in 2011. The former missions' coordinator at Bay Life Church saw an opportunity for outreach, to give the community an opportunity for fellowship and provide food for families in need.

"We don't require you to be a member of the church or congregation, or we invite anybody in the community come in and rent a bed," Steve McKinnon, who helps run the garden at Bay Life Church. "The rental rates are discounted about 40% if you donate some of your hours to the community side of our garden and help us grow vegetables for the local food pantries."

McKinnon also said the Seeds of Faith Community Garden produces about 2,000 pounds of produce for local food pantries every year.

In 2021, the Seeds of Faith Community Garden at Bay Life Church won an award for Outstanding Community Garden from the University of Florida. The award is only given out once every two years.