Semi-truck catches fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County

By Fox 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:04PM
Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - FHP Troopers and fire rescue personnel extinguished a fire on a semi-truck traveling south on I-75 in Hillsborough County Saturday morning. 

﻿The brakes caught fire and spread throughout the trailer, filled with food, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported. 

Due to the fire, the southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for several hours but later reopened.


 