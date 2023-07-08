Semi-truck catches fire on I-75 in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - FHP Troopers and fire rescue personnel extinguished a fire on a semi-truck traveling south on I-75 in Hillsborough County Saturday morning.
The brakes caught fire and spread throughout the trailer, filled with food, according to authorities.
No injuries were reported.
Due to the fire, the southbound lanes of I-75 were closed for several hours but later reopened.