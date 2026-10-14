Former FSU cornerback refused to let woman out of SUV during 150-mph Hillsborough chase: FHP

article

The Brief Former Florida State University cornerback Chauncey "Chuck" Kennon was dismissed from the football program following a high-speed police chase exceeding 150 mph. FHP troopers said Kennon ran a red light, hit a curb, and led officers on a pursuit through Hillsborough County while a passenger begged him to stop. Authorities arrested the 18-year-old on felony charges including aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment and resisting an officer.



A former Florida State University football player is accused of leading Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase that reached more than 150 mph and refusing to let a woman out of his vehicle, according to an FHP arrest affidavit.

Chauncey "Chuck" Kennon, 18, of Manatee County, was a freshman cornerback for the Florida State Seminoles. The university dismissed him from its football program Tuesday, citing "conduct detrimental to the team," according to a university spokesperson.

FSU football player high-speed chase

The backstory:

The incident began around 2 a.m. Oct. 10, when a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy clocked a Dodge SUV traveling 70 mph in a posted 50 mph zone near State Road 60 and South Maydell Drive in Tampa, according to the FHP affidavit.

As the deputy and an FHP trooper tried to catch up to the SUV, the vehicle accelerated to 90 mph. The trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, but the driver continued and a pursuit ensued, FHP said.

As the SUV approached the intersection of State Road 60 and U.S. 301, it ran a red light while other vehicles were crossing the intersection, the affidavit said. The driver, later identified as Kennon, swerved to avoid a crash and hit a raised curb.

The SUV continued eastbound on State Road 60, reaching speeds of more than 150 mph in multiple 50 mph zones, according to FHP.

Kennon then drove southbound on Interstate 75. The trooper continued pursuing the vehicle, with his patrol car reaching 140 mph, but the SUV continued to pull away, FHP said.

Hillsborough pursuit

What we know:

Shortly after 2 a.m., another trooper spotted the SUV near U.S. 41 and Big Bend Road in the Apollo Beach area. The vehicle had a flat front right tire, consistent with the earlier crash with the curb, according to the affidavit.

The SUV eventually stopped on the westbound shoulder of Big Bend Road near Wyandotte Road because of damage that left it broken-down, according to troopers.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Kennon got out of the SUV and ran eastbound before turning north toward an industrial plant, the affidavit said. Troopers and HCSO deputies established a perimeter while aviation and K-9 units helped in the search.

Investigators said dashcam video showed Kennon leaving the vehicle. Troopers also found an unlocked cellphone inside the SUV with images of Kennon wearing a gold chain that matched the one seen in the video and in his driver's license photo.

Vehicle search and victim statements

Dig deeper:

Around 3:35 a.m., a trooper searching the area found a woman with cuts on her arm whose clothing was covered in dirt, blood and grass, according to the affidavit.

The woman initially gave investigators a different account of how she had arrived in the area. After being advised of her rights, she told troopers she had been in Ybor City with Kennon before he began driving recklessly, according to FHP.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she became frightened and repeatedly asked Kennon to stop and let her out of the vehicle. She told investigators she asked him more than 10 times to stop because she feared for her safety, but he refused.

The woman said she held onto her seat belt as Kennon continued driving at high speeds, according to the affidavit.

Troopers cited her account, the dashcam footage and their identification of Kennon as evidence supporting the charges.

Felony fleeing and false imprisonment charges

Kennon was taken into custody following the incident and faces charges of aggravated fleeing to elude, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence, according to the FHP affidavit.

Kennon was a highly recruited five-star prospect from Sarasota’s Booker High School before joining Florida State as the top recruit in the Seminoles’ 2026 recruiting class. He played one snap for FSU this season, against Virginia on Oct. 3.

Dismissal confirmation details

What we don't know:

FSU did not confirm whether Kennon's dismissal was directly connected to his arrest.