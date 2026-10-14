Why empty playoff seats at Tropicana Field are sparking backlash among Rays fans

The Brief Empty seats at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays' ALCS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians are sparking online backlash. Tuesday's game drew 32,125 fans, marking the lowest League Championship Series attendance recorded since 1985. Initial ticket prices listed over $150 tumbled to $84 by game time, frustrating fans who paid top dollar early.



Low playoff attendance and falling ticket prices at Tropicana Field during the Tampa Bay Rays' American League Championship Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians are sparking widespread backlash from fans.

The criticism comes as the franchise plays its first home ALCS in nearly 18 years.

RELATED: Rays even ALCS with 3-1 win over Guardians in Game 2

Tropicana Field playoff attendance

By the numbers:

Photos posted online from Tuesday night's Game 2 against the Cleveland Guardians show entire rows of empty seats, particularly in the upper deck of Tropicana Field. Attendance dropped from 35,361 fans during Monday's Game 1 to 32,125 for Game 2 on Tuesday.

The Tuesday crowd set a record for the lowest League Championship Series attendance since 1985.

Fan cost frustrations

What they're saying:

Lifelong Rays fan Pete Boland, who has attended every home postseason game this October, paid $180 per ticket to bring his family to Tuesday's game.

"For a family of five, it's almost $1,000 just to get in the door," Boland said. "Everybody wants to get a shirt, Dippin’ Dots or a beer, and it ends up being a pretty expensive night. I know not everybody can do that."

Boland called the empty seats frustrating, adding, "It's such a source of pride" for residents in St. Petersburg.

Rays team statement

The other side:

In a statement sent to FOX 13, Rays CEO Ken Babby thanked fans for their support and addressed ticket affordability concerns.

"As an organization, we understand how important affordability is, and we have consistently offered a variety of ticket options designed to make Rays baseball accessible," Babby said. "We value our fans’ support and want as many members as possible of our community to attend and help create a true home-field advantage for our team."

ALCS game schedule

What's next:

The best-of-seven ALCS moves to Cleveland tied at 1-1, with Game 3 set for 1 p.m. Thursday due to inclement weather. Fans staying local can attend a watch party at Tropicana Field's Hall of Fame Bar and Grill hosted by former Rays outfielder Brett Phillips.

General admission is $8, with parking in Lot 6 opening at 11 a.m. for $5 and doors opening at noon. The event features drink specials, access to The Bay Republic Team Store, and the opportunity to play catch on the field.

Fans who previously purchased $25 Catch on the Field or $60 all-inclusive tickets will receive a refund for the price difference.