Polk County K9 Ace receives custom prosthetic leg after line-of-duty shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A retired Polk County K9 is running and playing once again after being fitted with a custom artificial limb following a line-of-duty shooting in August.
K9 Ace recovery progress
Big picture view:
Ace is adjusting smoothly to a new prosthetic leg three weeks after receiving it from a specialized clinic in St. Petersburg. His handler, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, will keep the retired K9 in her home for the rest of his life.
RELATED: K9 Ace becomes first canine patient saved by Tampa General Aeromed
Dr. Kerry Jackson at Polk County Animal Control helped arrange the new leg by contacting West Coast Brace & Limb, one of the few facilities that builds custom prosthetics for animals.
The company made the custom prosthetic limb for the retired police dog for free.
August shooting forces amputation
The backstory:
An armed, wanted suspect shot Ace in early August before dying in a shootout with deputies. The severe injury required veterinarians to amputate the dog's left front leg and shoulder blade.
MORE: Polk County K9 Ace's surgery paid for by Tampa couple's non-profit
Veterinarian praises dog's resilience
What they're saying:
Jackson said Ace initially required support from a walking harness but is now fully mobile.
"He's doing extremely well. He was in here yesterday to see me and is doing extremely well," Jackson said. "He walks on his own with his leg now. Originally he didn't; he had to have his harness on, and Natalie would hold onto the harness as he was walking, but now he's doing great—running and jumping around with the leg."
Handler seeks new partner
What's next:
Deputy Oestreich will choose a new K-9 partner in the near future while Ace enjoys his full-time retirement at home.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Carla Bayron, who spoke with Dr. Kerry Jackson at Polk County Animal Control, as well as statements from veterinary officials and law enforcement.