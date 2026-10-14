Polk County K9 Ace receives custom prosthetic leg after line-of-duty shooting

The Brief Retired Polk County K-9 Ace is running and jumping again after receiving a custom prosthetic leg following a line-of-duty shooting. Animal control officials partnered with a St. Petersburg specialist to fit the retired K9 after his leg was amputated in August. Investigators have not yet confirmed who funded the artificial limb, while Ace's handler prepares to select a new law enforcement partner.



A retired Polk County K9 is running and playing once again after being fitted with a custom artificial limb following a line-of-duty shooting in August.

K9 Ace recovery progress

Big picture view:

Ace is adjusting smoothly to a new prosthetic leg three weeks after receiving it from a specialized clinic in St. Petersburg. His handler, Deputy Natalie Oestreich, will keep the retired K9 in her home for the rest of his life.

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Dr. Kerry Jackson at Polk County Animal Control helped arrange the new leg by contacting West Coast Brace & Limb, one of the few facilities that builds custom prosthetics for animals.

The company made the custom prosthetic limb for the retired police dog for free.

August shooting forces amputation

The backstory:

An armed, wanted suspect shot Ace in early August before dying in a shootout with deputies. The severe injury required veterinarians to amputate the dog's left front leg and shoulder blade.

MORE: Polk County K9 Ace's surgery paid for by Tampa couple's non-profit

Veterinarian praises dog's resilience

What they're saying:

Jackson said Ace initially required support from a walking harness but is now fully mobile.

"He's doing extremely well. He was in here yesterday to see me and is doing extremely well," Jackson said. "He walks on his own with his leg now. Originally he didn't; he had to have his harness on, and Natalie would hold onto the harness as he was walking, but now he's doing great—running and jumping around with the leg."

Handler seeks new partner

What's next:

Deputy Oestreich will choose a new K-9 partner in the near future while Ace enjoys his full-time retirement at home.