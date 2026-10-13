Tampa offers homeowners up to $3,000 in rebates to replace grass with native plants: Here's how to cash in

The Brief The city of Tampa's Florida-Friendly Landscaping Incentive Program (FLIP) offers up to $3,000 to help homeowners replace traditional, thirsty grass with native plants. The rebate program is funded by the fines collected from residents who violate the city's watering restrictions. One South Tampa family said their Florida-friendly landscape cut their monthly water usage from 12,000 gallons to 4,000 gallons.



The city of Tampa's Florida-Friendly Landscaping Incentive Program (FLIP) offers rebates to homeowners who replace traditional, thirsty grass in their yards with native plants that are drought-friendly.

This program is funded by water restriction violation fines.

Florida-Friendly Landscaping Incentive Program

The backstory:

The Tampa Water Department recently hit the one-year anniversary of FLIP, an initiative that incentivizes homeowners to replace up to 500 square feet of irrigated lawn with a "Florida-friendly" landscape.

Participants who complete three guided workshops with the Hillsborough County UF/IFAS Extension Office and install their approved Florida-friendly landscape design can apply for a rebate for qualified expenses up to $3,000.

"FLIP turns water restriction fines into an opportunity for our irrigating customers, sharing 50% of eligible costs up to $3,000," Julia Palaschak, an environmental specialist II with the city of Tampa Water Department, said. "So far, in this first year of FLIP, we've issued 12 rebate checks totaling $14,000 in seven different zip codes. So, people all around the city are embracing this concept."

South Tampa lawn transformation

Dig deeper:

On Tuesday, city officials delivered a $1,654 rebate check to South Tampa homeowners Chris and Stephanie Kern.

The couple recently ripped out the St. Augustine grass in their front yard – tired of the constant watering and brown spots. They replaced the turf with plants native to Florida, transforming their front lawn into a thriving habitat for bees, birds and other wildlife.

It’s also a landscape that uses significantly less water.

"We went all in and are in love with what we've done. And hope we can encourage others to do the same," Chris Kern said.

Chris Kern admits they actually got some of their own money back – after receiving a water citation a couple of years ago.

Water usage utility impact

By the numbers:

For many homeowners in the Bay Area, outdoor irrigation accounts for roughly 50% of their total water use. By swapping out traditional grass for native plants and micro-irrigation systems, the city hopes to drastically reduce the strain on the region's water supply.

The Kerns say the switch is already paying off on their utility bill.

"We just got our water bill from last month, and we went from averaging about 10,000 to 12,000 gallons a month down to 4,000 gallons," Chris Kern said. "I think we’ve watered the yard once in the month of September. With a little help from the rain barrel, it's now a completely drought-friendly yard."

Want to cash in?

What you can do:

Intimidated by a project like this? Start small, the Kerns told FOX 13. For example, begin by replacing the grass around your mailbox or the border around your house.

"I think the main thing is, for people to know, it's not difficult. We did this all ourselves over several weekends," Stephanie Kern said. "I want to encourage people to know it's something you can do yourself."

For more information on this program ahead of the next FLIP workshop on March 13, 2027, click here.