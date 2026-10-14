Safety Harbor man accused of shooting girlfriend, running her over with vehicle: PCSO

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The Brief A 40-year-old Safety Harbor man was arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and running her over with his vehicle near a local bar. Deputies said Christopher "Dodge" Smith left his 5-year-old daughter and a dog in his vehicle while arguing with the victim outside Harbor Bar. The victim remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, while the suspect faces charges including attempted murder and child abuse.



A 40-year-old Safety Harbor man is accused of shooting his girlfriend and running her over with his vehicle after an argument outside a bar Tuesday night, leaving the woman with life-threatening injuries, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near Harbor Bar at 840 Main St. in Safety Harbor around 8:45 p.m., according to investigators.

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Safety Harbor bar shooting incident

The backstory:

Deputies responded to Harbor Bar around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting. Investigators learned the shooting happened near the southwest corner of 9th Avenue South and Main Street, just west of the bar.

According to detectives, Christopher "Dodge" Smith entered Harbor Bar around 8:45 p.m., leaving his 5-year-old daughter and a dog in the parking lot.

Smith later left the bar with his girlfriend, Jessica Antolini, 30, and the two began arguing outside, investigators said.

During the altercation, Smith is accused of shooting Antolini before leaving in his vehicle with his daughter and the dog. As he drove away, he also ran over Antolini, according to the sheriff's office.

Antolini was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, PCSO said.

Dig deeper:

Multiple 911 calls came in from witnesses who reported the shooting and provided information about Smith's vehicle, detectives said.

Deputies located the vehicle a short time later and took Smith into custody.

Smith’s daughter and the dog were found safe inside the vehicle and later reunited with family members, according to the sheriff's office.

What's next:

Smith was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and child abuse, according to deputies.

The investigation remains ongoing.