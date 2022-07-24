Semi-truck driver seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-4, troopers say
LAKELAND, Fla. - A chain reaction crash seriously injured the driver of a semi-truck on I-4 Sunday morning in Polk County.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man from Greensboro, N.C., was driving a semi-truck westbound on I-4 around 7:45 a.m. when troopers say he did not slow down or brake for stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a truck tractor that was stopped for traffic.
The impact caused the truck tractor to crash into a pickup truck.
The driver of the semi-truck sustained serious injuries in the crash. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured.
The crash closed westbound lanes on I-4 until 10:30 a.m.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol