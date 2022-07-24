Expand / Collapse search

Semi-truck driver seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-4, troopers say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Polk County
FOX 13 News
Aftermath of a crash on I-4 involving a semi-truck. article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

LAKELAND, Fla. - A chain reaction crash seriously injured the driver of a semi-truck on I-4 Sunday morning in Polk County

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old man from Greensboro, N.C., was driving a semi-truck westbound on I-4 around 7:45 a.m. when troopers say he did not slow down or brake for stopped traffic and crashed into the back of a truck tractor that was stopped for traffic. 

The impact caused the truck tractor to crash into a pickup truck. 

The driver of the semi-truck sustained serious injuries in the crash. The drivers of the other two vehicles were not injured. 

The crash closed westbound lanes on I-4 until 10:30 a.m.

