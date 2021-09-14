Seminole Heights artist leaves mark on community with glass

article

Susan Gott is a world-renowned glass artist who lives and works in Seminole Heights. She’s worked in glass for 30 years and specializes in sculptural cast glass.

"I was an art teacher in the public schools for many years, but all during that time I was always doing glass," she said.

Susan has also made a lot of public art pieces around Tampa Bay and beyond. One of her projects, called Sand and Sea, is in Madison Street Park in Channelside. It’s a 51-foot-long bench with glass inserts.

"It makes me feel like there’s a little piece of me that will stay in the community for a long time," she offered.

Susan says her work is often influenced by mythological imagery in circular and figurative forms. "If you look at the interior of the pieces, you might find symbols or imagery from an ancient culture."

Susan’s studio is open to the public and located at 811 East Knollwood St. in Tampa. The studio offers glass blowing workshops. The classes currently offer a COVID-friendly way of glass blowing that involves an air pump and a foot pedal.

Advertisement

LINK: www.gottglass.com

