Seminole man arrested in overnight BUI boat crash

Pinellas County deputies say 38-year-old Paul Rae was arrested on one count of boating under the influence Saturday night.

Paul Rae is currently on federal supervised release status due to his indictment in the January 6, 2021 incident at the US Capitol, says the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the Marine Unit found the vessel aground on a small island after witnesses reported it speeding in the intercoastal waterway. It was found about 75-feet from the waterline.

Rae and his passenger were also found on the island. Deputies say they were uninjured but showed signs of impairment.

Deputies with the DUI Unit conducted a BUI investigation and found Rae exhibited several indicators of impairment.

Rae was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County jail where he was charged with one count of BUI.

Advertisement



