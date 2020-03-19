Seminole Walgreens employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at a Pinellas County Walgreens has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed Thursday.

Walgreens said the employee who had a positive COVID-19 test has not been inside the store, located at 10563 Park Blvd. in Seminole, since March 12.

Walgreens said it has "contacted impacted individuals who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined."

Walgreens said the store is temporarily closed for cleaning, in accordance with "established protocols and CDC guidance," and will reopen Friday, March 20. The company urged customers to visit their nearby location, located at 10121 Seminole Blvd.

The company said customers who have questions should contact the Pinellas County Department of Health.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

