Sen. Ashley Moody introduces HELPER Act. Here's how it would help first responders & teachers

It's been a whirlwind few months since taking office in January, but Sen. Ashley Moody is keeping her focus, introducing her first piece of legislation: the HELPER Act.

What is the HELPER Act?

Big picture view:

HELPER stands for "Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder." If passed, it would create a first-time homebuyer home loan program for law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, paramedics and teachers.

What they're saying:

Moody spoke with FOX 13 in her first sit-down interview since being sworn in as a U.S. senator in January. She says her love has always been the law, and she has a deep respect for law enforcement and first responders.

"Starting this new job, I wanted my first piece of legislation to further those efforts, so that here in Florida we're not just able to fill our ranks with good men and women of integrity. That is so important, but nationwide," Moody said, "That is something that can help law enforcement."

Sen. Ashley Moody sat down with FOX 13 to discuss the HELPER Act.

In essence, it's a national version of something she worked hard on in Florida as attorney general.

"In Florida, we're a law and order state. That will never be a question. We will always make sure that we don't just support them by our words, but by our actions and that they have the tools, the resources, the community, the state support that they need," she said.

Moody also believes lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will get behind the measure.

"We think they are public servants just as much as anybody else. So this would be a great program that will have bipartisan support," she said.

It would allow the Federal Housing Authority to eliminate their down payment requirement and eliminate a monthly mortgage insurance premium requirement.

"Any leader in any state should want them to live in the communities they serve because it will only make the community stronger," Moody said.

So far, the HELPER Act has the co-sponsorship of 106 members of Congress and the endorsement of over 300 national, state, and local organizations and elected officials. A press conference is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to talk about it.

Dig deeper:

Sen. Moody grew up in Plant City. She's risen through the ranks to become the first person from Hillsborough County to serve in the United States Senate.

As the wife of a law enforcement officer herself, married to Plant City Assistant Police Chief Justin Duralia and mom to sons Brandon and Conner, she's often talked about how important it is for public servants to feel valued – to have a home, grow a family and afford to live in their communities. She also hopes agencies will find more people who want to work in these professions.

"There are still, trust me, there are still places right now that I think that law enforcement feels they don't have the backing that they need to do their jobs," Moody said.

She says she wants to make sure that those who put their lives on the line feel gratitude, so she's working the halls of Congress to get the HELPER Act passed. She said leaders across the country have to be able to recruit people to do these jobs, or we will not have what she calls "a civilized order, safe society."

