'I want to kill you:' Florida woman accused of online threats against police

The Brief Investigators in Sebring say a woman repeatedly threatened police via Facebook Messenger. Police say Emily Staten, 27, also drove by the police department after sending the messages.



A Sebring woman is locked up in the Highlands County Jail, accused of making online threats against police.

The backstory:

On Friday night, Sebring police were made aware of some comments and video that were posted on Facebook Messenger.

Over the course of four hours, Emily Staten, 27, is accused of writing nearly 200 posts, many of them threatening in nature.

Police say she even drove by the police department after sending the messages.

Investigators said most of her messages were too vulgar to share. Some of her posts included:

"If you don’t want me to throw Molotov cocktails through the downtown department, respond now."

"I hid all the bottles of gas all around the building."

"This is a threat. Come find me. I want to kill you."

"Come get shot, I am making a threat against the Sebring Police Department."

An arrest warrant was issued and Staten was taken into custody without incident.

What they're saying:

The Sebring Police Department issued the following statement:

"We want to make something very clear… The Sebring Police Department respects and protects the First Amendment rights of everyone so that they may freely express their opinions. We encourage and want everyone to enjoy freedom of speech. However, when free speech crosses the line and turns into threats of violence, we will act swiftly. Threats to kill or do harm will not be tolerated."

