Seniors in Service volunteers help students, teachers through foster grandparent program

Barbara Burnett, 81. affectionately known to the students at Bear Creek Elementary School in St. Petersburg as Grandma B, is more than a classroom volunteer.

The retired social worker has become one of the biggest cheerleaders for every young life she touches.

"I saw so many kids just kind of falling by the wayside. When I see the kids that are not doing as well as I know they are capable of doing, so I just try to kind of fill in the gaps as best I can. I know I can't do it all but I can plant the seed and I can water it. I say stick with Grandma B. You can do this. When you get out of here, I guarantee you. You're going to be reading", said Burnett.

She uses her time to volunteer in the foster grandparent program for Seniors in Service.

"She's just an energizer bunny. She never stops. The kids love her. I mean you walk through campus with Grandma B and it's like you're a rockstar. She really does make a difference in these children's lives", said program coordinator, Kim Skrovanek,

Barbara is an extra set of eyes and ears for the teacher.

"Well, one of the reasons is because there's a shortage of teachers. The classrooms are getting bigger. I mean, the numbers are getting larger and the teachers need some support. So it's not just the reading and writing, but it's also management. You know, it's classroom management", said Burnett.

"I have so many volunteers who come to me and tell me you know this gave me a purpose, like I'm so happy I did it because it gave me a reason to wake up again", said Skrovanek.

For Burnett, putting in her time to help children thrive has been the biggest payoff.

"My paycheck is seeing these kids move up. Just come and do something. If it's just sitting and being with the kids and doing what you can do.

It keeps you alive, it keeps you purposeful, it keeps you doing things", said Burnett.

Seniors in Service is looking for more foster grandparents aged 55 and up.

For more information about how to volunteer, click here.