Seniors at J.L. Young Gardens say enough is enough after days without power

The Brief Residents at J.L. Young Gardens, a senior apartment complex in Tampa, have been without power for days. The complex houses seniors 55 and older and has had 168 units without full power since Friday. Residents, some of whom are elderly, sick or disabled, are fed up.



Five days without air conditioning, wasted food and no lights. That’s the harsh reality for residents at J.L. Young Gardens, a senior apartment complex in Tampa .

For many residents – some of whom are elderly, sick or disabled – it’s become too much to bear.

The complex houses seniors 55 and older and has had 168 units without full power since Friday.

What they're saying:

Many residents rely on medical equipment, and some cannot walk or care for themselves.

READ: Florida woman accused of hitting estranged husband's girlfriend with car: PCSO

"Right now, I can’t take the stress," said Lou Delibro, a resident. "I had massive heart surgeries and spinal cord surgeries. The stress is killing me, and not just me. A lot of people are stressed out and fed up. They all want some place better to live."

Kathleen Bradshaw, another resident, described the struggle just to prepare food.

Kathleen Bradshaw speaking to FOX 13.

"It’s been pretty rough," she said. "Yesterday, I got drop cords, so I could finally use the microwave and have something to eat."

Juan Batista, vice president of the community council at J.L. Young Gardens, warned of serious health risks if the issue isn’t fixed soon.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

"You’re going to be in trouble if somebody dies here because we’ve got people on oxygen tanks, sleep-vac machines they need at night," Batista said. "This is a home for the elderly, and there are a lot of sick people here. I am one of them."

Juan Batista speaking to FOX 13.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to TECO, which confirmed the electrical issue did not stem from their side. They say the problem lies within the apartment complex’s equipment.

The Tampa Housing Authority, which operates the building, says it has taken steps to help. In a statement, the agency said, in part:

"We immediately moved to ensure that every unit had at least partial access to power, enough to run the refrigerator, air conditioning, and offering working outlets in at least one room of each apartment. In addition, all residents who needed were given an extension cable that day."

Big picture view:

Those measures fall short for residents, especially given the vulnerable population.

One man, whose 88-year-old mother is bedridden in the building, says he’s been making daily trips to bring supplies.

READ: Teen arrested for murder after shooting 13-year-old while victim was recording: SPPD

"The cooler, the gas containers, fans – I brought two fans," he said. "I don’t care if we have nothing else, but I need the AC. My mom needs it."

What's next:

On Monday, the Tampa Housing Authority confirmed replacing cables, with parts expected to arrive that day. The agency hoped the issue would be resolved soon but did not provide a specific timeline.

The Source: FOX 13's Evyn Moon collected the information in this story.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS LIVE:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: