Sentencing phase begins in trial of Ronnie Walker, man who killed 14-year-old girl

The Brief The sentencing process for Ronnie Walker, the man who killed 14-year-old Nilexia Alexander three years ago in Tampa Heights, is now underway. The prosecution called witnesses on Thursday to describe Nilexia Alexander and a previous incident during which he shot and killed an innocent woman. During the criminal trial, the state was not allowed to talk about the death of Elaine Caldwell.



Prosecutors called a former Tampa Police detective to the stand who said that a woman named Elaine Caldwell was killed in 2003 by Ronnie Walker, who was then 25-years-old.

Walker killed Caldwell in a home invasion and got a life sentence.

Her then-boyfriend was called to the stand Thursday, who said the gun went off during a struggle after Walker pointed it at her.

Prosecutors want the jury to see he's a habitual offender.

Walker was let out on appeal in 2017, five years before he killed 14-year-old Nilexia.

The victim's family:

Nilexia's mother was also called to the stand, who tried to describe how much she missed her daughter.

"For her 15th birthday, my mom and I were going to surprise her with a trip to the Big Apple as she could see her dreams can come true and get the experience of traveling on a plane," said Nilexia's mother, Ashley Alexander. "Something she always dreamed of. I miss the conversations. I miss sitting on the porch talking about her school days and talking about the school dances that were coming up and how she wanted her hair done and to close the dresses she wants to wear. I miss listening to her dreams and all her desires. I miss her climbing in my bed and when her hair rubbed as she fell asleep in my lap. I thank God for allowing me to be Alexia's mom for 12 years."

The defense:

The defense told the jury Walker came from a broken home, that he grew up in tough neighborhoods, and that he suffered from several medical conditions.

"You are assured that Mr. Walker will never walk free," said defense attorney Carolyn Schlemmer. "No matter what, Mr. Ronnie Walker will die between the cement walls of Florida State Prison. Now, this is our opportunity."

They also say he never graduated from high school.

They plan on calling Walker's mother to the stand.

To convince the jury there are reasons they should show mercy to Walker, they plan to call eight to ten witnesses, so it could take several days.

"I want to make it clear as well, we are not trying to excuse what was done to Nylexia Alexander," said Schlemmer.

The Source: FOX13 reporter Evan Axelbank gathered the information for this story.

