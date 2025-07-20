Serious crash hospitalizes motorcyclist on Hillsborough Ave., westbound lanes closed: police
TAMPA - Tampa police have closed the westbound lanes of Hillsborough Ave. between Himes Ave. and Dale Mabry Highway after a serious crash involving a motorcyclist and a truck.
People are being asked to find other routes and avoid the area to allow for the investigation.
TPD says that the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
No other details have been released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Tampa Police Department.