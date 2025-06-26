Service & love: Air Force couple’s legacy takes flight in their children

The Brief Terrance and Tameacca Harris met while serving in the Air Force and now call Florida home. They say both of their grandfathers served in the Army, inspiring their own service. Their values are instilled in their children.



Terrance and Tameacca Harris met while serving in the Air Force. They possess remarkable perspective, grit, and a heart for service—and now they’re passing that dedication on to their children every day.

What they're saying:

"She worked in Public Health, so I had to give a speech and read a short blurb. She helped me through the process, and that’s how we met. I asked her out after that," Air Force veteran Terrance Harris said.

This meeting of fate happened while the two were serving at the Osan Air Base in South Korea.

Pictured: Terrance and Tameacca Harris.

During her career, Tameacca Harris served in Combat Communications, Medical Services, and Human Resources, while Terrance maintained fighter jets.

"We need you to be a first sergeant—that’s the HR component, taking care of the Airmen and making sure they’re celebrated for their wins," Tameacca said.

"One highlight of my career was being one of the first U.S. F-35 maintainers in the European theater. I helped stand that unit up," Terrance said.

Pictured: Terrance and Tameacca Harris.

Their tours took them across the United States, South Korea, Italy, and England—service inspired by both of their grandfathers, who served in the Army.

"My grandfather always told me to look people in the eye when you talk to them and stand up when you shake someone’s hand," Terrance said. "Those values carried into the military, where it’s all about respect and doing the right thing," he said.

Those values are now displayed in their children.

"Set your mind on something, don’t give up, try hard, always respect people, and make sure you’re doing the right thing when no one’s watching," their daughter, Tatiyana Harris said.

Once Tatiyana came along, Tameacca’s heart was driven in a different direction—as any mother would.

"We have brothers and sisters that have lost their lives. We both deployed to war zones—Iraq, myself, and Balad, and Terrance went to Afghanistan—and just being away from family members. The thing that made me want to leave the military was just seeing her reading books that I had to send from a deployed location," she said.

Terrance retired from active duty in England in 2024, and the Harris family now calls Florida home. Now, they couldn’t be prouder of their example and special legacy.

"I always wanted that for her—for my daughter and my son as well," Terrance said. "It feels really good, very rewarding. And then to hear her say that it's kind of like the stamp of approval, like you did a good job, Dad. So, I'm thankful for that."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Alyse Zwick.

Press play below to watch FOX 13 News

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: