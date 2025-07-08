Several firework injuries throughout Hillsborough County during 4th of July celebrations

The Brief Hillsborough County fire-rescue crews responded to multiple calls for severe injuries related to the mishandling of fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend. Two people suffered hand injuries that required partial or full amputations. HCFR said there were no working structure fires reported, which marks a change in calls compared to years past.



Hillsborough County fire-rescue crews responded to multiple calls for severe injuries related to the mishandling of fireworks during the Fourth of July weekend.

"On the fire side, we were pretty relieved. We didn't have any working structure fires," HCFR public safety information chief Rob Herrin told FOX 13 Tuesday. "However, we did have some severe injuries related to the mishandling of fireworks."

This year, two people suffered hand injuries that required partial or full amputations, according to HCFR. Then there were several residents who suffered significant trauma to their ear drums. Additionally, a boy under 10-years-old was rushed into surgery after firework-related shrapnel pierced his chest.

"In this situation, I believe they were putting mortars in a PVC, and that's not what it's designed for," Herrin added. "The mortars come with the device it’s supposed to be launched out of. Keep it to that."

Big picture view:

This year, HCFR crews responded to plenty of injuries but no property damage. That’s a change compared to years past, Hillsborough County Fire-Rescue admits.

"Really, the last three years, I personally ran several structure fires related to fireworks," Herrin said. "Everything from fireworks being shot into a building and that building catching on fire -- it was a clubhouse last year -- to some individuals that weren't very deliberate about cooling the fireworks after they were used. (They) stowed them in the garage to be thrown out. They were still hot, burned up their garage, and then their house."

Because of that trend, the county focused recent messaging on how to prevent fires related to fireworks and tips for keeping property safe.

"Once you're done with your fireworks, either completely submerge them in water, and keep them there for a little while," Herrin said. "Or douse them, douse them, and douse them with a garden hose. And when you think you've doused them enough, douse them a little bit more."

That messaging still rings true and is always important to remember: But after all of this year’s injury calls, the county is turning more attention on personal safety.

"Next year, we're combining all things together, and hopefully we'll have a safer fourth," Herrin said.

What you can do:

HCFR is reminding residents to always keep a safe distance away from fireworks and to follow the directions if you’re setting them off yourself.

"Let the professionals handle it. It's a better show, it's cheaper, it's cleaner, and it's safer," Herrin said. "But if you want to do your own show -- you're perfectly within your limits to do so -- please do it safely."

