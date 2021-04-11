Severe weather injures 1, damages 20 homes in Manatee County

article

One person suffered minor injuries and 20 homes were damaged Saturday night during a strong storm, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.

It happened near the El Conquistador Parkway around 6 p.m.

Emergency management officials say five of the 20 homes sustained major damage with large sections of the roof being ripped off. Three mobile homes sustained minor damage.

Other damage occurred to windows, awnings, screen enclosures and trees.

The National Weather Service says strong winds associated with a thunderstorm is responsible for the damage.

Manatee County officials say all residents impacted by the severe weather have been offered Red Cross assistance.

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto another round of strong thunderstorms are expected to impact the Tampa Bay Area on Sunday around midday.