Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 8:15 AM EDT until SUN 4:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Special Marine Warning
from SUN 10:44 AM EDT until SUN 11:45 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 11:09 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 PM EDT, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Rip Tide Statement
from SUN 9:14 AM EDT until MON 12:00 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM

Severe weather injures 1, damages 20 homes in Manatee County

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Manatee County
FOX 13 News
Courtesy: Manatee County Emergency Management

BRADENTON, Fla. - One person suffered minor injuries and 20 homes were damaged Saturday night during a strong storm, according to Manatee County Emergency Management.

It happened near the El Conquistador Parkway around 6 p.m.

Emergency management officials say five of the 20 homes sustained major damage with large sections of the roof being ripped off. Three mobile homes sustained minor damage. 

Other damage occurred to windows, awnings, screen enclosures and trees.

Courtesy: Manatee County Emergency Management

The National Weather Service says strong winds associated with a thunderstorm is responsible for the damage.

Manatee County officials say all residents impacted by the severe weather have been offered Red Cross assistance. 

Courtesy: Manatee County Emergency Management

According to FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto another round of strong thunderstorms are expected to impact the Tampa Bay Area on Sunday around midday. 